Warwick breakfast beats away Black Dog

Sophie Lester
| 16th Nov 2016 5:49 PM
BETTER HEALTH: Belle Vue Cafe owner Mark Favero and psychologist Mark Cary were pleased with the turnout at the men's breakfast.
BETTER HEALTH: Belle Vue Cafe owner Mark Favero and psychologist Mark Cary were pleased with the turnout at the men's breakfast. Samantha O'Neil

MEN'S health and well-being will be the topic of choice for a special breakfast tomorrow at Belle Vue Cafe.

This is the second time the Palmerin St cafe has hosted the breakfast for International Men's Day.

Psychologist and event coordinator Mark Cary said this was an informal opportunity to bring men's issues to the fore.

"Men do tend to suffer poor health outcomes and in particular the theme of International Men's Day this year is looking at the high rate of male suicide,” Mr Cary said.

"This event gives people a relaxed and safe environment to have those discussions about men's health issues and how we can better support one another.

"Mark (Favero) at the Belle Vue is a great host and promoter of men's health and well-being and whatever we can do to help prevent suicide is worthwhile.”

Mr Cary said he was looking forward to welcoming guest speaker John Brady from MATES in Construction, a charity tackling the high level of suicide in the Australian construction industry.

"We do unfortunately see even higher rates of depression and suicide in the mining and construction industries,” he said.

"John is a very interesting and experienced individual and he'll give good insight into what MATES in Construction is doing to target this and what help is out there.”

The breakfast will kick off from 6.30am until about 8 and anyone is welcome to join in the event for $17.50.

For more information, phone Belle Vue Cafe on 46611110.

Topics:  belle vue cafe events international men's day mental health suicide warwick what's on

