Warwick Bunnings move approved

TICK OF APPROVAL: Bunnings will build a new garden centre and showroom on the corner of Condamine and Canning Sts.

SOUTHERN Downs councillors yesterday approved a controversial development proposal from one of Warwick's biggest retailers.

Bunnings Warehouse will go ahead with its planned garden centre and showroom, which will span more than 4000sqm at the corner of Canning and Condamine Sts.

Real estate agent Helen Harm and Olsens Hardware owner Alan Olsen, both of whom have businesses on nearby Fitzroy St, said they were disappointed the development had been approved to go ahead in the flood zone.

"I think council's hands were tied because all the reports stated (having the building raised by 3.7m) would have no impact,” Mr Olsen said.

"But how can they be sure when we've been told even having a crop there now would have an effect? Who would be responsible (for the damage) if the reports are wrong?

"They've only done the modelling on one-in-100-year levels and I think it's the wrong site for any development of that size, not just Bunnings.”

The retail giant will have to conform to conditions set out by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, which include cars only being permitted to turn left onto Albion St.

Ms Harm said increased traffic flow was an additional concern.

"I'm gutted - I think the traffic count was utterly incorrect as it was done at 5pm in early February when schools had just come back,” she said.

"That's not our peak hour and you can't say Bunnings is not going to impact the traffic and they're only suggesting building a roundabout at Condamine and Canning St to cope with increased traffic.

"People will have to use Fitzroy St to head north on Albion St because the traffic lights are there, but it's not designed to take heavy traffic and will need significant upgrades.”

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally and councillor Cameron Gow said after much discussion, councillors felt they had done due diligence to ensure surrounding homes and businesses would not be significantly impacted.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make as councillors as we know the effect the floods have had on local residents,” Cr McNally said.

"We asked this application to come to us as soon as it was ready and have had several meetings with the relevant officers to clarify questions we did have about the application.

"After much discussion we have found it would not be valid to reject the application and move to have the application approved.”

"We don't normally look into an application as detailed as this one, the only one that's come close was Cherrabah Resort,” Cr Gow said.

Opponents of the development will now have 20 days to lodge an appeal.