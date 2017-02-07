Warwick business breaking in new name

GREAT SKILLS: David and Jess Maher with son Jack are the family behind local business DJ Maher Livestock Services.

A SHARED love of horses and cattle mustering brought Warwick couple David and Jess Maher together, and now it's a driving force behind their business, DJ Maher Livestock Services.

The couple have been together for eight years and eight months ago welcomed their son Jack.

The husband-and-wife team said the business has been a long time in the making.

"We've been doing it for a fair while but we just wanted to get a bit more professional and give it a name really," Mr Maher said.

"We had been breaking in all our own horses and slowly we started getting people paying us to break them in.

David Maher shoeing one of his own horses. Sophie Lester

"We both grew up around Warwick and have since worked on different properties in the Northern Territory, and my dad's got property just outside of town and Jess' dad has managed different stations.

"That connection and both being interested in the same things was how we met.

"We both still compete in drafting a fair bit too, we're getting ready for the Tannymorel Campdraft (this) weekend.

"Most of my side of the family has been involved with horses in some way - my dad and grandfather both broke in all their own horses, and grandad had harness horses as well.

"I can't really remember being taught to ride, I would say I was probably just plonked on a horse one day when I was old enough."

Two of David and Jess Maher's horses. Sophie Lester

Mrs Maher shares a passion for horses and has represented Queensland in polocrosse.

"After school I knew I wanted to go away and work at different properties," she said.

"That experience means we've seen how different people work and you pick up a few tricks and learn what works for you, and Dave and I have pretty different methods.

"I've worked around Cloncurry, Goondiwindi and Augathella but it's always nice to come home, Warwick will always be our base now."

Mr Maher said though the business was split fairly evenly between shoeing, breaking horses and mustering, there was a lot of variety on the job.

He said the amount of time it took to break in a horse was largely dependent on temperament.

"We might get a run of horses to break in and then we'll shoe those, and then we'll get called away to muster, so it sort of evens itself out," Mr Maher said.

"It means no two days are ever the same in this job.

"It takes maybe four to six weeks to break a horse in.

"Most horses these days are handled as foals and are a bit more used to people before you even need to handle them which makes it a lot easier to at least lead them and check their feet to start with.

"A lot comes down to breeding too - a lot of horses are bred to be quieter."

Mr Maher said he'd had few bucking horses during his time horse breaking.

"I've had a few go over on me but none have been especially bad tempered," he said.

"There was one mare who tried to buck me as we were crossing the road but she didn't manage to in the end and that bitumen looked pretty hard. Fear gives you all sorts of strength and you find a way to hang on."

Mrs Maher said she and her husband worked well as a team, using their dogs to help with mustering work.

"We've got maybe 20 dogs between the two of us and we never go anywhere without them to work," she said.

"We've got a lot of border collies and a fair few kelpies and some with cattle dog in them.

"I've stepped back from riding a bit more, even though I was called in to help with strapping cattle a couple of weeks before I was due.

"I do more of the rugging, feeding and brushing and Dave does the hard yards riding them."

With a lifetime love of the land now a blooming business, the couple hope they can leave a legacy for their son.

"Jack loves being outside around the animals," Mrs Maher said.

"One of oldest horses is 14, and I've had him since he was a foal and I broke him in and trained him. He'll be Jack's horse when he's old enough."

For inquiries, phone David on 0429636433 or Jess on 0448999538.