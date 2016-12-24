Warwick businesses boom on Christmas Eve

POPULAR PROTEIN: Lyons Street Butchery owner Michael Brickley with some Christmas lunch favourites to consider for your menu.

EVEN at 3pm this afternoon the Rose City Shoppingworld was packed to the rafters with last minute shoppers and excited families having their picture taken with Santa.

According to staff in the centre, the 3pm crowds were nothing compared to the throng of people in and around the centre of town this morning.

By 1pm most of the businesses in the main street had shut up shop for the day but this only directed more people towards the shopping centre.

A little further down the street, Harvey Norman Computers manager Rob Layt said the store had been smashed with shoppers this week.

"It's been pretty amazing," Mr Layt said.

"There's been a constant stream of traffic and I've needed all of my staff on deck to handle it.

"It's been good weather for retail, not too hot and not raining."

Mr Layt said their biggest seller in the pre-Christmas crush were the Bluetooth portable speakers.

"They are great value, long-lasting and we knew they would sell well," he said.

"We are closed tomorrow for Christmas but open again at 9am on Boxing Day for our massive half-yearly clearance sale.

"The prices are incredible, so many bargains will be available and package deals as well.

"There's no need to head to Toowoomba for all the latest and best products."

Warwick Westside Snack Bar will also be open in the Harvey Norman centre on Monday if you're looking for a snack or some lunch.

As for a couple of our local butchers, Wayne Carey from Carey Bros Butchers said they had sold about 600 hams in the lead up to Christmas.

"Warwick shoppers were also snapping up roast pork and all the barbecue stuff, as well as a lot of chicken," he said.

"Looks like there are going to be a lot of barbecues over Christmas around Warwick."

Justin Brickley from Lyons Street Butchery had a similar tale to tell.

"We've been smoking hams for a couple of weeks now," he said.

"We can smoke nine at a time and the process takes 12 hours.

"We've got none left, they're all sold out.

"And sausages and pork have been the other big sellers.

"It's been a very busy couple of days."