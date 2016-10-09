Warwick retail icon calls it a day

Lynn Bryson is set to sell up shop.

FOR more than three decades, Lynn Bryson has been catering for Warwick with fresh food, hot coffee and blooming flowers year round.

Bryson's Place has long been a Palmerin St gem, outlasting most other cafes in the CBD.

Now the revered business owner plans to sell up shop, trading a life of flowers and cake for a sweet slice of retirement.

"The time now is right," Mrs Bryson said.

"It's just been in the back of my mind about selling and I just think now is the perfect time."

Mrs Bryson said she would wait for the "perfect" new owners to come through her door before she passed over the keys to her business.

"I'd just love to see it taken over by a young couple or young women with fresh ideas," she said.

"It has to be the whole thing that gets sold and I'd love to see someone bring something new to the shop.

"Anyone interested can just come in and we can talk."

Mrs Bryson said the Bryson's Place dream began when her love of floristry grew too big for her home.

"I started as a florist at home and my husband got sick of coming home and finding flowers everywhere, so I started the shop and it just grew from there," she said.

And grow it did.

Within a few years Mrs Bryson added the gift shop and coffee shop and created one of the most bustling spots in the Rose City.

"I love it all and I still love doing what I do and I love the people," she said.

"It's just such a lovely job.

"I work hard but it's about meeting people who come through and working with great staff, creating good food and the lovely flowers."

As for Mrs Bryson's future, she said once Bryson's Place was sold, she'd find something else to take up her time and talents.

"I have to be doing something," she laughed.

"I just can't keep still.

"I'll have a little break but then I'll find something new to do."