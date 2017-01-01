Warwick Charity Markets plan two a month this year

THE Warwick Charity Markets wasted no time in starting a new year which will include markets on the first and third Sundays of the month in the Warwick Town Hall Car Park.

Organiser Virgil Bradfield said the markets on New Year's Day were the hottest he had experienced in recent years.

"It has been a while since it was that hot at the markets," he said.

"The markets just before Christmas were very good but it was a bit quieter on New Year's Day."

Warwick Charity Markets on January 1: Virgil Bradfield talks about the Warwick Charity Markets

Barbara Kinsella has been an exhibitor at the markets for the past 14 years.

"I sell pot plants and some knitting but I wasn't game to bring too much knitting on New Year's Day due to the heat," she said.

The Warwick Charity Markets are at 8am-12 noon on the first and third Sundays each month in the Warwick Town Hall Car Park.