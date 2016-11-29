Warwick Choral Society and Heaven Song sing carols

The Heaven Song Group after singing at the Warwick Choral Society Christmas Carols.

THE Warwick Choral Society hosted "Christmas Carols from around the world” at the Warwick Uniting Church on Sunday afternoon.

A crowd of 100 was on hand to listen to the singing of the Warwick Choral Society and the Heaven Song group.

Pastor Edvaldo Gino from Heaven Song travels from Goodna in Brisbane each weekend to preach to the Heaven Song group in Warwick at a 5.30pm Sunday service at the Warwick Uniting Church.

"I come to Warwick each week to take a service for Brazilians who live in Warwick. I have been coming to Warwick for more than a year and we have 20 at our services each week,” he said.

The carols afternoon finished with prayer.