Warwick comes together for Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Corporal Len Acworth and national servicemen Tom Bryant chatting at the Remembrance Day commemorations.

A CROWD of about 250 servicemen, students and civilians gathered for the Remembrance Day service in Leslie Park this morning.

Warwick RSL Sub-branch president John Skinner said he was chuffed with the turn out.

The Vietnam War veteran said in particular he was humbled to host the younger generations among older servicemen and women.

"I remember in the 1980s when there were only about a dozen people at this service," Mr Skinner said.

"It's a great combination of young and old at this service so I'm really pleased with today."

"I'm honoured to be able to speak about the Vietnam War, the subject of Remembrance Day this year decide by the Department of Veterans' Affairs and Australian War Memorial, coinciding with the 50 year anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan."

Second World War Army Corporal Len Acworth, 94, and National Servicemen Tom Bryant likewise said it was special to have young people involved in the tradition.

"It's great to see the younger ones out here because that's what it's going to be like in future generations," Mr Bryant said.

"The success of the day is really awe-inspiring."

"For me it's great to see we're still remembering everyone who's served," Mr Acworth said.

"My twin brother Ernest served with me and he passed away 20 years ago, and my wife was a nurse during the War but couldn't be here today."

Warwick Mayor and former Army Lieutenat Colonel Tracy Dobie similarly spoke to the importance of carrying on the Anzac tradition.

"It's so important to have them involved," Cr Dobie said.

"I was so impressed by the way they spoke and recited their poems.

"They had taken such care to learn the meaning behind the words and it was really emotional."