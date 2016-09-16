Warwick Commonwealth bank staff turn blue for charity

Commonwealth Bank Warwick staff doing their bit for a good cause, from left, Marianne Clayton, Kasper Hicks, Paul Butler and Gerard Kane.

TODAY the staff at the Warwick Commonwealth Bank branch did their bit for men's health.

From the boss down, each staff member dressed in blue and set about raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) by holding a blue morning tea.

CommBank Warwick Branch Manager Paul Butler, says the local team is proud to get behind such a deserving cause and are hoping local community members get involved too.

"Thousands of Australian men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each and every year," Paul said.

"The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia plays an important role in supporting these men and their families.

"We would love to see local community members join our team in raising money for the Foundation during International Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

"Even a small contribution can help make a big difference."

Commonwealth Bank staff throughout Queensland will be supporting International Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September, and are encouraging local community members to help them raise awareness of a cancer that claims the lives of over 3,000 men in Australia every year.

The Commonwealth Bank is a longstanding partner of the PCFA and is proud to be supporting the PCFA's Big Aussie Barbie campaign throughout September's International Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Funds raised by the Commonwealth Warwick branch will be donated to the Big Aussie Barbie campaign.