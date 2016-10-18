Warwick coordinators round up for Gold Cup

TEAM EFFORT: Volunteers herd campdraft cattle across the Warwick Showgrounds on Day One of the Gold Cup Campdraft.

MORE than 4000 head of cattle have been sourced for the Melbourne Cup of Campdrafting.

With the Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft less than a week away, the Campdraft Committee have been hard at work sourcing the cattle for the iconic event.

Cattle coordinators Kal Bruyn and Ben Cory are at the helm of the massive team of volunteers who have worked for months to secure the beasts.

"I've been involved in the Campdraft Committee for about 10 years myself,” Mr Bruyn said.

"This is my third year working in the cattle- coordinating side of things, and every year the number seems to grow.

"This year we've pushed up to 4000 head of cattle and we're very fortunate we have regular local people who we use.

"As it's progressed we've had a lot of interest with people wanting to sponsor us with their cattle, sometimes even more than we can really take on.

"It's myself and Ben Cory who coordinate the cattle but during the week we have a massive team of around 50 guys who help us loading and delivering the cattle.

"We really take pride in looking after the cattle while they're there with plenty of hay and water.”

With the competitors coming from far and wide, so too do the catttle.

Mr Bruyn said the team started working as early as March to ensure top quality animals for the events.

"The furthest afield we have this year is a supplier from Bollon who is providing us with some cattle for the first time, and another from Dirranbandi who we've had before,” he said.

"Even though we start working about six or seven months out you can never get a confirmed answer until closer just because of drought issues and things like that.

"We're working on securing some guys for next year while working on this year's event, so they'll lend us a few for next week but are keen to do larger numbers next year.

"That's definitely an important part for us, thinking of next year and not just this one.”

Mr Bruyn said the majority of cattle would arrive in Warwick this Sunday for the Warwick Campdraft to kick off on Monday.

"They all come in the night before they're used,” he said.

"They only get used once during the event and they won't come back to us next year, it will be their brothers and sisters - that's fairly standard across the sport.

"We focus on finding healthy cattle that can perform well.

"The majority of them are under two years old, but as long as they're handled well age isn't an issue, and there's plenty of variety in breeds.

"We've got competitors from far and wide - those in the north who like more brahman and guys in the south who like British breeds so we like to mix it up.”

With a huge number of competitors expected over the week at the Gold Cup Campdraft, Mr Bruyn said spectators can expect some of the best performances in the sport.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to all the cattle suppliers,” he said.

"We have people offering us cattle that sometimes we can't accept because we already have too many.

"We can bring the best of cattle but it's up to the riders to make good use of them and people watching can expect some top class campdrafting.”