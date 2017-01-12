Warwick Court: Till meth do us part

Supplied undated image obtained Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 of crystal methamphetamine or ice. A detailed examination of methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine (ice) use in Australia, to be presented at the APSAD Scientific Alcohol and Drugs Conference on Monday, has confirmed concerns use of the illicit drugs is significantly higher among rural Australians. (AAP Image/University of Western Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A MARRIED couple have appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court both charged with driving with methamphetamine in their system.

Donna Lambert pleaded guilty to drug driving, while her husband Damian met with the duty lawyer.

The Killarney woman was pulled over in December last year, six months after she faced the same charge in court.

"I didn't realise it would stay in my system that long," she told Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

"Since July?" he retorted.

She was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered off the road for six months.

Damian is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court March 6.