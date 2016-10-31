27°
Warwick cowboy recovering from broken neck

Gerard Walsh | 31st Oct 2016 3:38 PM
Warwick rider Peel Tribe rides his horse to a score of 71 before he hit the Warwick Showgrounds surface on Sunday afternoon.
Warwick rider Peel Tribe rides his horse to a score of 71 before he hit the Warwick Showgrounds surface on Sunday afternoon.

WARWICK saddle bronc rider Peel Tribe is recovering in Princess Alexandra Hospital after suffering a broken C2 in his neck in round 4 of The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals.

Peel rode his eight seconds in round 4 before being thrown over the head of his horse and hitting the ground hard in front of the campdrafting broadcast box late on Sunday afternoon.

His wife Jody said doctors were not going to operate.

"He is not allowed to move until they put a halo neck brace on him," Jody said.

"Peel has feeling in his hands, feet, legs and his reflexes are all good.

"He is doing well and hoping to be home in a week but it depends on his recovery after they put the halo neck brace on.

"We surely appreciate the messages of support and phone calls we have received."

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president Dr John Kiss said he had spoken to Peel, who said he was keen to be up and about.

Following his heavy landing after his Sunday ride, Peel got on his hands and knees but didn't feel well and rolled back to the ground.

First-aid officers on the ground and Dr Kiss, a local GP as well as society president, were quickly on the scene to render assistance and Peel was put on a stretcher and taken off the arena before being transferred to an ambulance and taken to Warwick Hospital at 4.10pm.

"The prompt action of first aid officers on the ground, including the application of a neck brace and immobolising of his head by hand was commented by medical staff at the hospital," Dr Kiss said.

The cowboy was airlifted from Warwick to Brisbane after 9pm Sunday.

Peel wore a lot of hats at the 2016 Warwick Rodeo, first time national finalist at age 38, new board member of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, sponsor and volunteer.

"Peel did a lot of the work on the new roofs on two grandstands," Dr Kiss said.

"There is a lot of support and concern for Peel from members of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society."

