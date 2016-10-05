Warwick Cowboys Rodeo caps off strong season

WARWICK Cowboys fans are in for a great night of entertainment tomorrow as the club hosts their third annual rodeo.

Held at the Cowboys Clubhouse at Father Ranger Oval, the evening will boast seven events presented by Scott Keogh and sponsored by Southern Downs Ag.

Rodeo Committee chairman Don "Duckie” Browne said the event is a great way to end a strong season for the club.

"We've had a very good season with both the A Grade and under 18s making the grand final,” Mr Browne said.

"This is a great way for our players and supporters to have a bit of fun without the pressures of playing football.

"There will be great interest in the footballers steer ride with a bit of challenge among the players.” The open bull ride and local steer ride will draw competitors from around the region, while the junior steer and poddy rides and peewee poddy ride, mechanical bull and jumping castle are sure to keep the younger visitors entertained.

There will also be music and bar from 5.30 until late.

Gates open at 5pm and nominations for the open bull ride close at 6 for the rodeo to start at 7.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for concession and $8 for kids, or you can score a family pass for $50.