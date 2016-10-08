Warwick Cowboys in the saddle for players' steer ride

AFTER a successful rugby season, Warwick Cowboys A Grade hooker Morgan Taylor has even more reason to celebrate.

After some tight competition, the athlete was named the victor in the hotly contested Cowboy's steer ride at the club's third annual rodeo event last night.

Cowboys Rodeo Committee chairman Don 'Duckie' Browne said Mr Taylor beat out 11 of his fellow athletes for the win, but there was plenty more action in the arena to enjoy.

"The player's steer ride was a good bit of fun but we had some fantastic nominations," Mr Browne said.

"We had around 21 in both the open bull ride and steer ride, about 20 in the ponies, and similar numbers in the junior steers and junior and peewee poddies as well.

"We had more than 600 people come through the gates which is on par with previous years, and it was just a really good night with lots of fun and excitement for everyone."

Mr Browne thanked cattle suppliers for making the event such a huge success to cap off a strong 2016 rugby season.

He said some players would soon take on preseason training ahead of the 2017 season.