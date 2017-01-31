35°
Warwick cricketer cops a snakebite

Molly Glassey
| 31st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
YIKES: About half the deaths are due to bites from brown snakes and the rest mostly from tiger snakes, taipans and death adders.
WARWICK cricketer David Walker said he was walking in long grass when a snake bit his foot Sunday afternoon.

"I just felt a whack,” he said.

"I was wearing sneakers and socks and I didn't know it was a snake at first.

"I thought it was wasps or something like that.

"I took off my shoe and sock, and that's when I saw the snakebite.”

Mr Walker said he didn't know what kind of snake bit him on his Freestone property, but was not prepared to chance it.

"My wife called 000, and they explained how to wrap the foot up over the phone,” he said.

"The paramedics were brilliant.”

Paramedics took Mr Walker to hospital shortly after 3pm.

There he was tested for venom.

"They took blood test,” he said.

"But the snake didn't actually release any venom.

"I was able to go home 9am (yesterday).”

Mr Walker is set to captain Warwick at the Davis Shield game on Sunday, and said not even a snakebite could stop him from taking the pitch.

"I'll be there,” he said.

Mr Walker's attack was the second bite in a matter of months where a snake lunged at a person without releasing venom.

An eight-year-old boy was struck on the arm by an eastern brown snake at his school at Greenlands late last year.

The boy was "tapped” by the snake, meaning it lunged at the boy without sinking its fangs into his skin.

In Australia there are about 300 snakebites every year, with 200-500 victims receiving anti-venom.

On average, two or three bites will prove fatal.

