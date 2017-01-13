Warwick digs deep: Top 5 gofundme campaigns

OVER the past few years Warwick residents have raised over $35,000 for local gofundme campaigns.
Go Fund Me takes 6.75% from each donation, meaning the organisation has collected at least $20,800 from Toowoomba campaigns since 2010.
One of the most popular campaigns was the plight of the Farrell family after dad Scott was horrifically injured in a paramotor accident in October 2015.
Caring locals chipped in almost $10,000 to help the young family through a very tough time.
Another story that captured the hearts of Warwick people was Saving Suzan, a young mother with a brain tumour and a family struggling to make ends meet.
This campaign raised over $4000.
Others however, were less successful.
Like the young man who attempted to raise $146 to pay his Foxtel bill so he could watch the next day's V8 Supercar race.
His total amount raised? $0.
Another young hopeful attempted to talk people into assisting him to by the Battlefield 4 video game, and was also successful in raising absolutely nothing.
When the story and the need is genuine however, residents dug deep.
A caring friend started a page for a young man who was devastated after his Skyline was stolen.
Friends, family and people from around the region chipped in almost $1400, which no doubt would have been a great help.
Warwick's top 5 gofundme campaigns:
- Help Scott and Samantha - $9590
- Warwick's Magnificent Sculpture - $4715
- Saving Suzan - $4064
- Remembering Matilda's 3rd Birthday - $4056
- Help my sister Tam and her children - $2890