37°
News

Warwick digs deep: Top 5 gofundme campaigns

Jonno Colfs
| 13th Jan 2017 8:45 AM Updated: 9:12 AM
money generic
money generic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OVER the past few years Warwick residents have raised over $35,000 for local gofundme campaigns.

Go Fund Me takes 6.75% from each donation, meaning the organisation has collected at least $20,800 from Toowoomba campaigns since 2010.

One of the most popular campaigns was the plight of the Farrell family after dad Scott was horrifically injured in a paramotor accident in October 2015.

Caring locals chipped in almost $10,000 to help the young family through a very tough time.

Another story that captured the hearts of Warwick people was Saving Suzan, a young mother with a brain tumour and a family struggling to make ends meet.

This campaign raised over $4000.

Others however, were less successful.

Like the young man who attempted to raise $146 to pay his Foxtel bill so he could watch the next day's V8 Supercar race.

His total amount raised? $0.

Another young hopeful attempted to talk people into assisting him to by the Battlefield 4 video game, and was also successful in raising absolutely nothing.

When the story and the need is genuine however, residents dug deep.

A caring friend started a page for a young man who was devastated after his Skyline was stolen.

Friends, family and people from around the region chipped in almost $1400, which no doubt would have been a great help.

Warwick's top 5 gofundme campaigns:

  1. Help Scott and Samantha - $9590
  2. Warwick's Magnificent Sculpture - $4715
  3. Saving Suzan - $4064
  4. Remembering Matilda's 3rd Birthday - $4056
  5. Help my sister Tam and her children - $2890
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  crowdfunding donations fundraising warwick

All creatures great and small

All creatures great and small

Meet some of the team who help fix your sick and injured pets

Warwick digs deep: Top 5 gofundme campaigns

money generic

Warwick residents have raised over $35,000 for gofundme campaigns.

Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Senator Pauline Hanson

“It’s common sense. People need ID if they want to access welfare.”

Is this some Peri Peri good news for Warwick?

Is Nandos coming to town?

This could spell very spicy things for Warwick.

Local Partners

Shelters overflow with abandoned cats

Southern Downs animal shelters are reeling under the deluge of cats discarded over Christmas.

Ghosts show up for pub party

HAUNTED HOTEL: The Criterion turns 100 this year

Come and meet the pub guests who check in ... and never check out

Taste test the 1860s during Cri birthday bash

RECIPES: Chef Rosina Oliver.

TIME travel back 150 years, imagine what your ancestors were eating

Criterion celebrates 150 and 100 years

PROUD OF HER BUILDING: Criterion Hotel manager Kylie Jenner in front of the historic building.

It was back in 1867 the iconic Warwick pub welcomed its first guests

Yangan Farmer's Markets are worth the trip

YUM: Urban Mist desserts.

THE Yangan Farmer's Markets are on this Sunday as usual

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

What we want in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!