Warwick Dragfest sets engines revving

MOTORHEADS are in for a treat next weekend as Warwick Dragway opens for the annual Dragfest event.

Dragway president John Loy said, with 118 entrants already nominated, the event was set to be bigger and better than ever.

"We had 148 entrants last year and nominations won't close until Wednesday,” Mr Loy said.

"We're looking to equal or better nominations for this year's event.

"We've got the races in eight categories happening on the Saturday with trophy presentations, then we're having the Show and Shine on Sunday from 10am-2pm.

"This is our premier event for the year and it's a great adrenaline-filled event for some family fun.”

Nominations are still open for the blown outlaw supercharge vehicles, the radial, quick ET and dragsters.

Funny cars, junior dragsters and motorcycles are also welcome to join in the fun.

A canteen will run all weekend, and Dragfest tees are on sale for the event.

Tickets are $15 for adults and free entry for children under 13.

For nominations, go to warwickdragway.com.