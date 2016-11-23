33°
Warwick driver can't wait to race on Monaco street circuit

Gerard Walsh | 23rd Nov 2016 12:34 PM
Warwick driver Matt Campbell at the front of a race in the Porsche Carrera Cup this season. Next year, he will be racing a Porsche in Europe and America.
Warwick driver Matt Campbell at the front of a race in the Porsche Carrera Cup this season. Next year, he will be racing a Porsche in Europe and America. DigitalRealismPty Ltd

MOTOR RACING: Racing on the Monaco circuit in the French Riviera will be one of the high points for Warwick driver Matt Campbell as he heads to Europe early next year to drive as the Porsche Motorsport Junior Program Shootout winner in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

"I definitely want to race at Monaco, it is such an iconic track in the world of motorsport and an iconic location,” he said.

"It will be massive to drive at Monaco, it is the only street circuit in the supercup.”

One of the most famous motorsport events in the world is the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula One racing. The Porsche series is a support category for Formula One and is scheduled in Monaco on May 25-28 next year.

Campbell will race in nine rounds of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, eight in Europe and the last in the Americas in Mexico.

He said around half the races he contested on his way to winning the 2016 Porsche Carrera Cup were on street circuits so he was accustomed to the difference between street and track.

"I thoroughly enjoy street circuits, they are quite challenging. It is rewarding when you do well.”

It could rightly be claimed that Campbell is the best young Porsche driver in the world after he won a shootout between the best nine in different cup contests around the world at Laustizring, Germany, in September.

Campbell will head to Germany tomorrow to attend the Porsche Night of Champions for the second year running.

At the dinner, he will be presented with a trophy for his cup win in Australia. The Warwick driver will be in Germany for 10 days which will include discussions about his move to Europe next year.

"It is most likely I will be based in Germany,” he said.

Campbell said he thought he was competitive in the shootout in Germany for the junior driver spot.

"I knew I was up against some tough people who all did very well. I didn't come out of the shootout thinking I had won the junior driver spot,” he said.

"But it is exciting to be selected and is a great step forward in my career.

WHAT DO IT ALL MEAN:

HOW WAS HE SELECTED: He was selected from nine young drivers from international Carrera Cup and GT3 Cup Challenge series around the world at the Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme Shootout after a rigorous two-day evaluation at Lausitzring, Germany, on September 26-27, 2016.

WHAT HAS HE WON: Campbell will now receive the lucrative scholarship, which awards him 200,000 Euros (more than $280,000 Aust) towards a position on the grid of the ultra-competitive Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup championship.

WILL HE HAVE HIS OWN TEAM: No, he will race as part of one of the teams.

WHAT WILL HE RACE: A new 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

WHERE WE HE RACE: Porsche's premier international one-make series competes as a support category to Formula One across Europe and the Americas.

WHAT TRACKS: He will compete in nine rounds on iconic circuits such as Barcelona, Monaco, Hockenheim, Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

WHERE DOES IT START: The first round is at Barcelona in Spain in May and the last in Mexico in November.

WHO ARE SOME OF THE DRIVERS TO COMPETE IN THE SERIES DOWN THE YEARS: Current Supercars drivers David Reynolds, Fabian Coulthard, James Moffat, Nick Percat, Jonathon Webb and Andre Heimgartner all progressed through Carrera Cup while Ben Barker, Nick Foster and Sam Power used the series to help launch their career overseas.

WHAT ABOUT HIS DRIVER DEVELOPMENT: As part of his inclusion in the junior program, Campbell will also receive training in communications, fitness and mental preparation and receive mentorship from the program's permanent driver coach and former Porsche champion, Sascha Maassen.

WHAT IS HIS AUSTRALIAN SUCCESS WITH PORSCHE:

Season 1 2014: Campbell raced in the 2014 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Australia season and wrapped up the Class B title with one round remaining.

He raced in Class A Porsche for the season finale, claimed pole position and dominated all three races with a total winning margin of 27 seconds.

Season 2 2015: Qualified second for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia at Albert Park. He finished in the top two positions in the final 11 races of the season, including six race wins, to be third overall.

Season 3 2016: Entering his second Carrera Cup season in 2016, Campbell's momentum continued, taking 13 wins from the season's 23 races and winning the series title with two races remaining under the McElrea Racing banner.

(Questions answered on basis of information supplied by Porsche)

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  matt campbell mcelrea racing motor racing motorsport porsche porsche carrera cup warwick

