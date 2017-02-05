Warwick driver's team drops back to fourth but close

Matt Campbell is starring in the Motorsports Competition Ice Break Porsche GT3R team at Bathurst and a strong chance of a podium finish.

UPDATE: Matt Campbell could be involved in a great Bathurst finish as the Competition Motorsports Ice Break Porsche team is ready to pounce this afternoon in the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour Race.

The Warwick driver still has 1.5 hours available to race and he is likely to be back in the car for part of the final three hours.

At 1.20pm, only seven seconds separated the first four but Campbell's car No, 12, the Competition Motorsports Ice Break Porsche, took a pit stop to drop 40 seconds off the pace.

Car 88 which includes Bathurst legends Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup maintained the lead at that point.

The Ice Break Porsche team was the first of the top four to have a ninth pit stop and Car 22, which includes V8 champion Shane van Gisberger, had at pit stop at 1.35pm when second which allowed Campbell's car to move into second and they settled four seconds off the pace.

The 12-hour race will finish at 4.45pm (AEST)

UPDATE: 12.30pm: Matt Campbell still has 1.5 hours to drive as the Competition Motorsports Ice Break Porsche team closes in on the leaders in the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour Race.

There is a 20-second gap between the third-placed Ice Break Porsche team and fourth so at this stage, three are pushing for the lead.

Within the last 15 minutes, the Ice Break Porsche with German driver Marc Lieb in the seat has been anywhere from one to nine seconds behind the leader after being 14 seconds off the pace half an hour earlier.

EARLIER: Noon: Warwick driver Matt Campbell's team is just behind the front two in a field of 51 in the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race today.

With under five hours to go, the Competition Motorsports Ice Break Porsche GT3R team which includes Campbell is in third place 14 seconds off the lead. They are three seconds behind the second-placed car.

Motorsport photographer Darin Mandy is at Bathurst and said Campbell did an outstanding double stint this morning which was 2.5 hours in the car.

"Matt started in the dark," Mandy said.

During the late morning, Porsche works drivers Marc Lieb and Patrick Long have been driving and for the past hour the Ice Break Porsche team has been in third place.

At one stage they were chasing down leaders, V8 Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen in Car 88 and Craig Lowndes in car 22.

Just before noon, the top two had changed drivers. Toni Vilander was driving car 22 and took the lead to be in front of Craig Beard in car 88.

After such outstanding driving this morning, it appears likely Campbell will be used for the four hours each driver is allowed in the seat. He could even be kept for the final 1.5 hours.

There are four drivers as part of each team. Car owner David Calvert-Jones, an Australian based in America, is also part of the Ice Break Porsche team which is racing under the McElrea Racing banner.