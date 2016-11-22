Warwick driver to move to Europe for Porsche Mobil Supercup

MOTORSPORT: Porsche has announced tonight that Warwick driver Matt Campbell has secured the Porsche junior driver spot in the 2017 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

He was one of nine drivers from Porsche Carrera Cup series around the world to travel to Europe for a shootout and extensive testing two months ago to secure the junior driver spot.

Campbell said his selection as the Porsche junior driver was a huge step in his career.

"The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is the premier Porsche one make series in the world and follows the Formula 1 calendar," he said.

He will be based in Germany next year. The first Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup round will be in Barcelona in Spain in May and the final round in Mexico in early November.

The value of Campbell's selection as Porsche junior driver is 200,000 Euro ($287,814 Aust) which partly funds his involvement in the cup series. Long term, Campbell wants to be a Porsche works driver and compete in series around the world.

Campbell has risen to prominence as a driver of the future since linking with McElrea Racing at Yatala and driving in the Porsche Carrera Cup series around Australia.

He was third in last year's cup series and this year became the first driver from McElrea Racing to win the Porsche Carrera Cup as an individual.

McElrea Racing had enjoyed success in the past in winning the team event and with Campbell at the helm, won again this year.

"The team at McElrea Racing is extremely happy to see me win the Porsche junior driver spot.

"They have played a critical role in helping me achieve what I have, I couldn't be happier," he said.

While tonight's announcement only covers 2017, Campbell said he was hoping to do well next season and receive more opportunities to further his career.