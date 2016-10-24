Warwick driver wins Wallangarra billy cart race

Cyril Brown, from Warwick, claimed the Border 1000 at Wallangarra on Sunday.

A RAIN-drenched delay did little to deter the crowds from Wallangarra's Billy Carts on the Border, and had no chance of slowing Warwick man Cyril Brown.

He took out the 16+-open category, as well as top prize for the Border 1000.

For only his second race, the first being about 14 yeas ago, Mr Brown was pretty impressed with his achievements.

"It was a terrific day and we'll be back next year,” he said.

Billy Carts on the Border, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until Sunday due to inclement weather.

While the sun didn't quite shine strongly, drier conditions did grace the race track on Glenlyon St.

Young Lily Simpson, who has been racing for three years, took out for the 5-7 and 8-11 years categories and was thrilled with her win.

Sidney Hollingsworth took out the 12-15 years category, as well as the junior Border 1000.

Organiser James Small said he was happy with the turnout, despite the postponement.

"It's great, considering what we had to do,” Small said.

He said about 30 people competed on the day.

This included the likes of Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg and Southern Downs councillor Yve Stocks.

The region's newspapers also got in on the action, with the Stanthorpe Border Post claiming victory over the Southern Free Times.

Free Times photographer Terry West said a few wobbles early on in the race saw him come unstuck but it was all in good fun.

"It was a lot of fun,” he said. "I had a ball.”

In true cross-border spirit, Queensland and NSW police faced off in their own race.

Perhaps surprisingly for some State of Origin fans, the NSW driver came away with the win.