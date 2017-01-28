Warwick earth bound for Canberra memorial garden

SACRED EARTH: John Skinner and Gordon Neilson bag soil to be used in the Flanders Fields Memorial Garden in Canberra.

A BAG of Warwick soil is on its way to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

The dirt is bound for the Flanders Fields Memorial Garden, which is being built by the people of Flanders, Belgium, to pay tribute to Australian troops during the First World War.

The garden will incorporate soil from significant sites of Australian military action in Belgium.

Australian War Memorial director Dr Brendan Nelson instructed the Queensland RSL branch to arrange for a bag of soil from three sites of significance to Queensland military history, to be used in the garden.

The three sites chosen by Queensland RSL were Enoggera, the Ekka Showgrounds and Warwick.

Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner said it was exciting to be chosen.

"It's a great honour for Warwick,” he said.

"It also indicates how significant the Dungaree March was in relation to First World War history.

"I've been involved with the executive of the Warwick RSL sub branch since 2007 and it's the first time we've ever received a letter like this.”

Mr Skinner said they took some soil from a garden at the Cenotaph in Leslie Park for the occasion.

"That was sent to Anzac House in Brisbane,” he said.

"We're expecting the Flanders Fields Memorial Garden will be officially opened on Anzac Day this year.”

Mr Skinner said Warwick was chosen due to its part in the Dungaree recruiting March of 1915.

"It was Queensland's only recruiting march,” he said.

"The march left Warwick on November 16, 1915, with 28 men from throughout the region and and marched to Brisbane via Toowoomba arriving in Brisbane on November 30,” he said.

"The men were met in Brisbane by a crowd of more than 30,000 people.”

Mr Skinner said the building of the garden was a beautiful gesture by the people of Flanders.

"It's touching,” he said.

"And it's testimony to the fact that, even through history and 100 years, those people haven't forgotten what the Australian troops did for them.

"The Aussie troops were the ones who broke the German lines and forced them into an unconditional surrender, ending the bloodshed and destruction in that part of Belgium.”

The other sites chosen to provide soil for the garden are Enoggera, the training area for the Light Horse and other units and the Ekka showgrounds, which was used during the war as a staging area for troops going overseas.