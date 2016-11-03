26°
Warwick family struck by floods tells story of resilience

Sophie Lester
| 3rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
BIG DIFFERENCE: Hope Street resident Sharon Williams shows the water marks between the first flood on December 27 and second on January 11.
BIG DIFFERENCE: Hope Street resident Sharon Williams shows the water marks between the first flood on December 27 and second on January 11.

FOR many Queenslanders, storm season is a passing period of summer, but for residents of east Warwick it brings with it the threat of floods.

Mick Williams and wife Sharon live on Hope St, where their family home has twice been inundated by floodwaters.

"The second flood in 2011 it reached the top of the carport doors,” Mr Williams said.

"We got hit again in 2013, but the water wasn't as high.

"You learn to deal with it but that first time was hard for us.

"We were away over Christmas and people were sending photos to us but we couldn't get there to do anything about it.

"I work at Home Hardware just around the corner and up until this year my kids went to East State School so any floods affect me a lot.”

Without wanting to move, Mr Williams said the family had become vigilant to prepare for storm season and potential flooding.

"We've considered moving but we love where we live, we've got a great view and good neighbours and it's where our kids grew up,” Mr Williams said.

"It's definitely changed how we get prepare coming up to storm season.

"We do a big clean up of the yard and move anything that floats, though we're lucky we don't have a strong flow to wash stuff away where we are.

"We line up someone who has space in their shed where we could store valuables and make sure we have a place the animals could go just in case.

"Obviously, we can't have anything downstairs made of materials like chipboard that just swells and falls apart when it gets wet everything needs to be made out of steel or hard wood.

"If we're going away we'll check the forecast and we've got the Bureau of Meteorology page of all the rainfall and river date for the Condamine bookmarked on our phones so we can keep an eye on things.”

Like other business owners and residents in the area, Mr Williams said he was concerned about the effect developments on the flood plain would have on water levels.

"It makes it a bit of a guessing game when things keep getting built downstream from us like the wall they built around the hockey field,” he said.

"You just have to pick a line on the wall and try to get everything above that point even though you're never really sure about how high it's going to come.

"We were disappointed in the council's decision to approve the Bunnings development when we were told after the floods there would be no new development on the floodplain, and any changes to existing buildings, like putting up walls, would need to be made under strict guidelines.

"It's two standards and I'm worried it will set precedent for future developments and keep compounding the issue.

"According to the modelling, Bunnings would add another 100mL to the flood level which would have pushed it onto our second floor in 2011.

"Our insurance company didn't help us in 2011 so if the floods had come to the upstairs we would have been absolutely shattered.”

"Without our family and friends it would have been an incredibly tough situation.”

Mr Williams said though he was concerned with the threat of floodwaters, it was important to remain resilient.

"Every time it rains heavily it's in the back of your mind if you're going to cop it again but it could be worse,” he said.

"It could be cyclones or fire, a bit of floodwater's not the end of the world.”

