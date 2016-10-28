27°
Warwick farmers too proud to accept grant money

28th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal in Casino. Eric Box, Chairman of Salvos with local Salvos captain David Cook.
Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal in Casino. Eric Box, Chairman of Salvos with local Salvos captain David Cook. Susanna Freymark

THIRTEEN thousand dollars sits in an untouched kitty, but stoic Southern Downs farmers are too proud to touch it.

Warwick Salvation Army lieutenant Steve Spencer is urging farmers to claim what is rightfully theirs after a government grant was awarded to assist rural producers struggling financially.

The $22,000 grant was delivered in July but if the remainder is not used by November 30, the $13,000 will be given back to the government.

Mr Spencer said the money was there to help local farmers with drought assistance.

"Whatever that may be, debts, rates, registrations, utilities, vet or mechanical bills,” he said.

"If we don't use it, we'll have to give it back.”

Mr Spencer said they were encouraging farmers to reach out for the support.

"The State Government has declared this region drought-affected and released this package of financial assistance for local rural producers,” he said.

"Traditionally Aussie farmers have been quite stoic and reluctant to reach out for support, they express the mindset of 'we'll get through it' but we want to help regardless of whether people think they deserve it or not.

"So far those who have come to us have been really grateful and appreciative.”

Mr Spencer said financial hardship could contribute to mental health concerns as well.

"At the end of the day, we have the support to give away and want to lighten the load for those who require it,” he said.

Centre for Healthy Living's counselling psychologist Jan Dugan said there was a bit of stigma when it came to farmers and asking for assistance.

"This is not healthy, if help is needed, whether it be emotional, mental or financial, it should be sought out,” Mrs Dugan said.

"They're like soldiers, they take the 'soldier-on' mentality.”

Mrs Dugan said the traditional family approach was to keep things in-house and not to talk about troubles and just deal with it - and finance was one of the biggest stessors.

"We see a lot of farmers and they all universally benefit from having someone to talk to.

"If they can break the barrier and take that step to see someone and discuss their issues it can make such a difference.”

To take advantage of the funding, phone Donna Neale-Arnold at the Salvos on46611031.

Topics:  funding grants salvation army warwick

Local Partners

