31°
Warwick father fights to walk again

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
ROAD TO RECOVERY: Scott Farrell in hospital with fiancee Sam Leach and daughters Emmerson and Charlotte.
A YOUNG father is likely to spend the next five months in a hospital spinal unit as he fights for the chance to be able to walk again.

Scott Farrell was left with serious injuries when he plummeted 15-20m to the ground during a paramotor accident in the Lockyer Valley last month.

Paramotoring is powered form of paragliding, with a motor used to propel the parachute.

The fall left the 30-year-old father of two with neck and spinal injuries and unable to walk.

"I'm currently in the spinal unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and will be here for another four or five months at least,” Mr Farrell said yesterday.

He cannot stand or walk and is undergoing physiotherapy five days a week.

"I'm basically normal from the waist up,” he said.

"But my right leg is not good at all.

"The left leg is making improvement and I'm quite confident in that and there's every chance the right will come good too.”

Mr Farrell's fiancee Sam Leach started full-time work just a week before the accident.

She remains in Warwick working and looking after the couple's two young girls.

Mr Farrell said he was grateful for all the support the family had received.

"We've had lots of support and lots of people have helped out, for which we're very thankful,” he said.

"We've just got to take each day as it comes, that's all we can really do at the moment.

"I'm definitely getting a bit sick of lying down.”

He said he and a friend decided to have one more flight before heading home.

"As I was setting up, the wind changed direction and picked up slightly as well,” he said.

Mr Farrell launched the paramotor and climbed to just above the tree line.

"I was about 15-20 metres above the ground and started to make a turn when I hit some nasty rotor (turbulent air),” he said.

"This caused the glider wing to fling around to just underneath me and put me into a dive at high speed.

"If I had another four or five metres, I would have been able to level out.

Mr Farrell said his memory of what happened next was pretty vivid.

"I just remember thinking, 'I'm not sure if I'm going to pull out of this',” he said.

"Then I hit the ground: Hard and fast.

"When I stopped, I remember seeing my legs and not being able to feel or move them.

"That was a pretty scary moment.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the young family, with more than $9000 donated toward helping Scott during his recovery.

Warwick Daily News
THE SOUTHERN Downs is in store for a taste of summer this weekend.

