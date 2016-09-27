Warwick father lectured over drug experimentation

Magistrate Anne Thacker noted Forbes attempted to hide the pipes before police searched the house.

MAGISTRATE Anne Thacker slammed a father of two for "experimenting with ice” while he had a family to support.

Luke Anthony Forbes pleaded guilty to possessing two glass pipes and steroids when he appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court today.

The court heard the Warwick man had recently been introduced "to ice and amphetamines” and was "experimenting”.

Police discovered the pipes and steroids when they raided the 25-year-old's family home on July 25 this year.

Magistrate Anne Thacker noted Forbes attempted to hide the pipes before police searched the house.

"You've let yourself down and you've let your family down,” she said.

"And there is every other indicator that you are a positive, law-abiding leader here in Warwick.”

Forbes was fined $1000 and the items were ordered to be forfeited.