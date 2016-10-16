Warwick fence allegedly damaged twice in 24 hours

THE front fence of a residence in Hawker Rd, Warwick, has been allegedly damaged on successive nights.

Warwick police are seeking information from the public about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area or any vehicles seen in the area.

At 11pm Friday, there was damage reported to the colorbond fence and police said the damage was more significant at 11pm Saturday when five panels were allegedly damaged.

Anyone with information can call Warwick police on 46604444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000