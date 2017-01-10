WARWICK FLOODS: Six years on

The view of Warwick's floods from above.

SIX years ago this week, Queensland was devastated by some of the worst flooding the state had seen in many years.

38 people died in the flooding, 21 in the Toowoomba and Lockey Valley regions.

The entire Southern Downs were heavily affected with floodwaters cutting off Warwick for several days.

Only a few weeks earlier in December, the town was affected by major flooding and leading into 2011, Leslie Dam was at 93% capacity.

On January 10, 2011 over 150 Warwick and Allora property owners were given written warnings about the possibility of another serious flood after heavy rain from the Wide Bay area began moving south.

Cox's Bridge under water west of the racecourse late Sunday. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News Gerard Walsh

The mayor at the time, Ron Bellingham warned of the flooding to come.

"Significant rain is forecast in the area in the next 24 to 48 hours and we run the risk of further inundation," he said.

"The Condamine River is already pretty full and is still rising at Elbow Valley."

The next day, the town was in the grips of another major flood.

See the amazing pictures from Warwick, Stanthorpe and Killarney below.