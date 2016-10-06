Warwick girl competes for princess crown

DOES WELL: Eliza Johnstone is after the Warwick Rodeo Princess throne.

THE nerves are kicking in for first time Rodeo Princess entrant Eliza Johnstone.

The 15-year-old is not only new to the Warwick rodeo competition, but also the Rose City, having moved here from Inglewood with her family earlier this year. "Because I'm new, I thought it would be a good opportunity to try something new and meet people,” she said.

The accomplished campdrafter said the Rodeo Princess competition wasn't the only title she wanted to win at this year's rodeo.

"I'm also competing in the barrel racing for the rodeo,” she said.

"There's an open and local competition, and I'll do both.”

Eliza said she's got a few horses but would be riding her 15-year-old Arab stock horse mix for the competition.

"He's pretty old but still has a lot of energy left in him.”

On Minka Eliza takes part in pony club and campdrafts, and prides herself on getting firsts and seconds at local gymkhanas.

"I do well every now and then,” she said humbly.

Eliza said she only knew one other competitor in the Warwick Rodeo Princess quest, but said she hoped it would be the perfect way to integrate herself in to the Warwick rodeo scene.

"I'm pretty excited about the whole quest and everything we'll do,” she said.

"But I'm pretty nervous about the public speaking.”