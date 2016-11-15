Warwick grazing family shares contest success

TIGHT CONTEST: Les Fraser, Bill Gross, Midge Thompson and Glen Whitton showing off the Champion Grainfed Carcasse ribbon won by Kingaroy grazier Midge in the Warwick Prime Cattle Hoof and Hook contest.

A SMALLER yarding meant tighter competition among contestants in this year's Warwick Prime Cattle competition.

The hoof section of the judging kicked off on Wednesday morning at Warwick Saleyards.

Judge Travis Luscombe from Toowoomba said he was impressed with the quality of the prime cattle on show.

"The numbers are lacking today but the quality is incredible, so it will be interesting to see how they hang up,” he said last week.

"The ones we've get go in the grainfed at least are just a bit on the lighter side, and the steers left will give great money cuts.”

The biggest winners of the show were brothers Benjamin, Jacob and Lachlan Gross who took away the Fred Coy Memorial Trophy for the highest scoring local carcase as well as the David Cory Trophy for the highest scores across both the hoof and hook categories.

The boys' grandfather, competition chairman Bill Gross, said he was proud of their achievement at the Beef Luncheon and trophy presentation at the Warwick RSL on Saturday.

"It's part of the reason I keep up with the competition, to help teach the younger generations,” Mr Gross said.

"I'm very happy with how it's continuing and hope we'll get a strong year next year.”

Results

Hoof Judging

Class 1

1: No 111 - Risdon park Feedlot

2: No 108 - Lachlan, Benjamin & Jacob Gross

3: No. 115 - Mark Eastwell

Class 2

1: No 96 - Lachlan, Benjamin & Jacob Gross

2: No 146 Howard & Tanya Gross

3: No 147 - Lachlan, Benjamin & Jacob Gross

Class 3

1: No 120 - Trevyn Weier

2: No 101 - W.H & C.J Stewert

3: No 157 Storey Farms

Class 4

1: No 95 - Howard & Tanya Gross

2: No 97 - Lachlan, Benjamin & Jacob Gross

3: No 91 - Midge Thompson

Class 5:

1: No 16c, 17c, 18c - Bill & Nancy Gross

Class 6:

1: No 117 - Bill & Nancy Gross

2: No 118 - Bill & Nancy Gross

3: No 119 - Billl & Nancy Gross

Champion Single Steer or Heifer on the Hoof (from Winners in Classes 1, 2 & 3 )- No 120 Trevyn Weier

Reserve Champion Single Steer or Heifer on the Hoof: - Lachlan, Benjamin & Jacob Gross

Champion Grainfed Steer or Heifer of the Hoof(Classes 4, 5, & 6):- Bill & Nancy Gross

Hook Judging

Class 1:

1: Lachlan, Ben & Jacob Gross 108

2: Risdon Park Feedlot 111

3: W & A & N. Gross 112

Class 2:

1: Lachlan, Ben & Jacob Gross 147

2: Howard & Tanya Gross 107

3: L. B & J Gross 114

Class 3:

1: Storey Farms 157

2: WH. CJ Stewart 101

3: Storey Farms 158

Class 4:

1: Midge Thompson 91

2: Howard & Tanya Gross 95

3: L.B & J Gross 97

Class 6:

1: Risdon Park Feedlot 156

2: Midge Thompson 92

Champion Domestic Trade Carcase: Lachlan, Ben & Jacob Gross

Champion Grainfed Carcasse: Midge Thompson

Fred Coy Memorial Trophy

for Highest Scoring Local Carcase & David Cory Trophy for Most Successful Competitor on the Hoof & Hook: Lachlan, Ben & Jacob Gross