Warwick 'heaviest' city in Sunshine State

A NEWLY developed health metric has delivered a shocking conviction of Warwick residents' waistlines.

The Australia's Health Trackers map, released by the Australian Health Policy Collaboration, aims to uncover how your postcode can affect potential health problems like body fat, drinking habits and even blood pressure. he

The Western Australian town of Pinjarra, about 85km south of Perth, took out the title of the biggest weight problem in Australia, with 76.2% of its adult population - 18 or over - classed as obese or overweight.

But the Rose City wasn't far behind. Warwick was found to be the heaviest city in Queensland with 73.6% of our adult population overweight or obese.

When it comes to drinking, 14% of Warwick adults were found to be consuming at levels defined as dangerous, while the 24% of adults in the Rose City are smokers.