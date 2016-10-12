Warwick hockey legend makes national team

ONE Warwick hockey player has proved he's getting better with age after being picked in the Australian over 60s team.

Rob Pohlman said being picked for the team is undoubtedly one of the biggest achievements in his hockey career.

"It was a bit of a shock when they called out my name,” the 60-year-old striker said.

"It's taken me 53 years to get to this.”

In April next year, Mr Pohlman will head to New Zealand for two weeks of games.

"The team is made up of five Queenslanders, and I'm the only one from The Downs.”

"I think all the rest are from Brisbane.”

Mr Pohlman said he was only eight years old when he picked up his first hockey stick and couldn't see himself putting it down any time soon.

"I'm still getting over that they called my name.”

"This will be the first time travelling overseas for hockey.

"Unless you want to count Tasmania; I've been there three times.”

Earlier this year Mr Pohlman won bronze with the Australian Southern Cross Masters team in the Hockey World Cup in Newcastle.