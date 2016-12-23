Warwick Hospital staff spread some festive cheer

Registered nurse Nicole McMahon gets into the swing of Christmas at Warwick Hospital.

NO ONE wants to spend their Christmas in hospital.

However, staff at the Warwick Hospital are doing their best to make sure those who do need care over the festive season can still enjoy some Christmas cheer.

Director of Nursing Anita Bolton said several areas at the hospital had been turned into beautiful Christmas spaces as part of the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service's annual decorations competition.

"Hanlon Ward chose a theme of 'Homemade by Hanlon', which included Christmas trees made from old magazines and handmade bells.

"The window of the nursery features a beautiful quilt made by one of our staff as well as hand-cut paper snowflakes.

"They also have an innovative Christmas tree made from bits of wood and string with a bauble on it for each member of staff.

"Consideration of patient needs and any associated risks were discussed before they began to decorate the ward,” Ms Bolton said.

"Our Community Health team has gone with a 'Christmas in Dibley' theme featuring a beautiful fireplace with a pretend fire in it of course.

"Phillips Ward chose a 'Deck the Halls' theme. The ceiling of main hallway of the ward is hung with brightly coloured baubles.

"Santa seems to have lost of bit of weight this year and is looking positively skeletal - he might need some extra cookies and milk to fatten him up!

"The Children's Ward features pictures of each of the reindeer on the walls and the staff even created a short video to showcase their beautiful decorations and singing talents.

"The competition is a bit of fun for our staff but it also helps to create a more enjoyable atmosphere for those who need to spend time in the hospital over the festive season,' she said.