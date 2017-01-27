Warwick hosts Miss Rodeo Australia judging this weekend

RODEO QUEENS: Kate Taylor, Tamara Evans, Sophie-Rose Amos, Isabelle Hare and Katie Scott are in town for the judging of the 2017 Miss Rodeo Australia competition

IT'S the biggest weekend of the year for Australian rodeo queens as the hopefuls gather in Warwick for the judging of the 2017 Miss Rodeo Australia competition.

This year there are five young ladies contesting the coveted title, Tamara Evans - Miss Milmerran, Isabelle Hare - Miss Deniliquin, Kate Taylor - Curry Merry Muster Rodeo Queen, Sophie-Rose Amos - Warwick Rodeo Queen representative and Emma Deike - Miss Bowen River Rodeo Queen.

The queens arrived in Warwick yesterday joined by the current Miss Rodeo Australia Katie Scott and have a full weekend ahead.

Miss Scott said the girls are in for a great time.

"Judging weekend is so much fun and an opportunity to make life-long friends,” she said.

"And for the winner, an absolutely life-changing adventure awaits.

"Over the past year I've travelled all over Australia to professional rodeos, I've been to the US twice and Canada once.”

RODEO QUEENS: (Back) Tamara Evans, Isabelle Hare and Sophie-Rose Amos. (front) Kate Taylor and Katie Scott. Jonno Colfs

Today the queens will begin with a visit to Warwick West State School at 8.30am, and from there will head to Akooramak to visit with the residents.

For those who would like to catch the queens in town to get an autograph and a photo, they will be enjoying a town crier tour through the Warwick CBD from 11.15am.

After that the judging process begins.

The first official function is Cowgirls and Canapes at the APRA Centre in Alice St from 6pm tonight.

All are welcome to come and mingle with the queens and entry is $15.

All of the contestants will give two speeches, an introductory speech as well as a speech on their chosen charity.

On Saturday, the queens will start their day with their horsemanship judging in conjunction with the Warwick Gold Buckle Series Barrel Race.

From there they will each face a panel of four judges in a personal interview before sitting a written test.

The winner and runners-up will be announced on Saturday night.

Miss Millmerran, Tamara Evans said the girls were all ready to go.

"There are a few nerves I guess but we're mostly so excited.