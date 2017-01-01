Warwick hot but not quite in record territory yet

Virgil Bradfield quenches the thirst on a hot day at the Warwick Charity Markets.

WARWICK'S temperature rose to within two degrees of a new record on Saturday.

The last day of 2016 was a hot one with the temperature soaring to 38.3 degrees. The record for a December day in Warwick is 40.4.

The temperature rose to 36.6 Friday and was at 34.3 just after 11am today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said there were light showers around Stanthorpe this morning and the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later today in the Warwick area.

"They will be hit and miss today, the best chance of rain is tomorrow with late showers and storms as the trough moves up from the south,” Mr Narramore said.

"Areas which get a storm could receive 40 to 50mm whereas other areas could receive 20mm or less.”

It will be cooler on Tuesday.