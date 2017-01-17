35°
News

Warwick in a stink over yellow water

Jonno Colfs
| 17th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
WATER ISSUE: Bec De Leiuen posted this photo of online on Saturday night. Many Warwick residents have complained to council about the colour of the region's water.
WATER ISSUE: Bec De Leiuen posted this photo of online on Saturday night. Many Warwick residents have complained to council about the colour of the region's water. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Warwick water supply has turned a suspect shade of yellow and residents in their droves took to social media to voice their concerns.

People were complaining about the colour, smell and taste of the murky water.

Kerri Nicol from Pratten St in Warwick said this sort of thing should not happen.

"The water has been disgusting for over a week now,” she said.

"I most certainly do expect better, this is not a third world country.

"Our rates are high and so is the water bill, I can understand if it was for a day that there's a problem and if was fixed straight away, but not when it's been more than a week.”

Mrs Nicol said they hadn't been using the water, other than showering, dishwasher and washing machine.

"We don't really have a choice about those things,” she said.

"We've been buying bottled water to drink and for use in the kettle and cooking and even to give our cats fresh water.”

Kerri Nicol has resorted to buying bottled water, while the murky water issue is unresolved.
Kerri Nicol has resorted to buying bottled water, while the murky water issue is unresolved. Contributed

Southern Downs Regional Council received notification about the discoloured water on Tuesday last week, and 17 calls have been logged about the matter to date.

Council's Director of Engineering Services Peter See said that the water had some colouring, which is believed to be due to chlorine oxidising manganese in the water after it has been filtered, but emphasised the discolouration was no cause for alarm.

"The discolouration is a result of a harmless chemical reaction occurring at the water treatment plant after the water has passed through the filters,” Mr See said.

"There is no health or safety concern caused by the discolouration.

"The water is safe to drink and there is no risk to health.

"The water is treated to the required health standard, the water quality health parameters are tested continuously at the treatment plant and there have been no instances of non-compliance.

"Council is aware that the water currently being produced is discoloured and the matter is being addressed. Actions to rectify the situation are being assessed, and we anticipate that the water should be restored to normal within the next few days.”

Mrs Nicol said she was not convinced by the council assurances the water was safe to use.

"Even if it was fine to drink I'm sorry, but we shouldn't have to drink discoloured water in a town in Australia,” she said.

"The water tastes funny, even after boiling it in the kettle it has an odd taste and it has a faint odour as well.

"And considering how high our rates are already and the fact that they are increasing by 4% per annum over the next 10 years, then yes, I most certainly do demand clean, clear and safe drinking water.”

Another resident surprised by the state of the water from her taps was Warwick mum Bec De Leiuen who posted a photo to social media on Saturday evening.

Mrs De Leiuen from Rosenthal Heights said she first noticed the discoloured water on Saturday night while running a bath for her kids.

"My first thought was there was something wrong with the pipes,” she said.

"It had a smell to it.

"I let out the bath water and ran it again just to be sure, but it was the same.

"I posted my picture on Warwick Classifieds to see if anyone else had the problem or it was just me.

"Then when I had so many people say that they were having the same problem, I figured it must be something to do with Warwick's water supply.”

Mrs De Leiuen said she was concerned about the state of the water.

"It had a smell to it,” she said.

"I let out the bath water and ran it again just to be sure, but it was the same.

"As much as I didn't want the kids to bath in it, I had no choice.

"I ran all the taps in the house to make sure it was not just in the bathroom.”

At first Mrs De Leiuen did use the water for cooking and for drinking.

"We boiled the water first and even put it through a filter jug, but it just didn't taste right,” she said.

"We're now only drinking bottled water.

"Even thought the water is only slightly discoloured today compared to Saturday and yesterday, I'm still cautious it, it seems to leave a bad taste in your mouth.

"But it doesn't smell as bad as Saturday night.”

Mrs De Leiuen contacted the Southern Downs Regional Council on Saturday evening and said workmen came out to flush the pipes at her house.

"Considering it was about 9pm, I was extremely appreciative and happy that they came out straight away,” she said.

The water discolouration issue attracted considerable attention in social media.

In light of this, Mr See reminded residents about the appropriate way to lodge a request about a matter like this with Council.

"It's important for the community to note that just because there may be conversation in social media about an issue like the discoloured water, it does not mean that Council is automatically

aware of it or has received notification about it.

"Notification of these sorts of issues or requests for service should be lodged with Council direct through our 1300 MY SDRC number or via our MY SDRC App to ensure that they are picked up in our system for appropriate action,” he said.

Warwick Daily News
Warwick in a stink over yellow water

Warwick in a stink over yellow water

THE Warwick water supply has turned a suspect shade of yellow and residents in their droves took to social media to voice their concerns.

From leopards, crocs and crime to Warwick

NEW HOME: South African hairdresser Maxine van der Westhuizen now calls Warwick home.

South African Maxine van der Westhuizen now calls Warwick home.

Showgirl spirit wins over numbers

PAGEANT PRIDE: Warwick 2016 showgirl winner Amy Bradfield and rural ambassador titleholder Shelley Doyle praise the competition.

Showgirl organisers find it increasingly hard to rustle up entrants

Dog with tape on its muzzle may be able to eat, drink: RSPCA

Spokesperson says the situation is "really weird"

Local Partners

Showgirl spirit wins over numbers

Miss Warwick Showgirl organisers find it increasingly hard to rustle up entrants

Time for a crack at egg throwing

CRACKING HISTORY: Egg throwing put Warwick in the international spotlight 100 years ago.

Warwick needs an egg-throwing festival, here's why.

Events you need to be at this week...

Andrew Lange races at Warwick Dragway.

No Prep Kaos drag racing open to all

T20 Warwick club round today

Cahal Davis bowls for Sovereign Animals at Slade Park this season.

Warwick cricket moves to T20 format

Missing stumping is Cows fanatics worst moment

Nathan Costello (Palace Cows) with SBH XI players Jonno Colfs and Cameron Stevens last year.

Palace Cows batsman happy to be called a bunny

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

ACTRESS is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend Elon Musk after her divorce from Johnny Depp was finalised earlier this week.

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

O.J. Simpson

NEW documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence".

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!