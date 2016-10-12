22°
Warwick joins art project shining light on violence

Sophie Lester
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
GOOD CAUSE: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is encouraging Southern Downs locals to be involved in The One Million Stars to End Violence, creating a million woven paper stars for a Commonwealth Games artwork to shine a light on domestic violence, bullying and racism.
Sophie Lester

A COMMUNITY art project will be the shining star of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Brisbane artist Maryann Talia Pau is spearheading The One Million Stars to End Violence Project and is aiming to collect amillion woven paper stars from around Australia and Commonwealth nations to feature in a massive artwork at the sporting event.

The stars are symbols of courage and solidarity to end all forms of violence, including violence against women, bullying and racism.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said she was keen to get Warwick papercrafters involved in the project.

"We've signed up to be one of the star weaving communities and we're hoping to make 10,000 by next July,” Ms Devine said.

"We have quite a bit of time obviously, so we're planning on having some weaving sessions people can come along to here at the gallery.

For more information and to register as a weaver, go to onemillionstars.net or pop into Warwick Art Gallery.

Topics:  2018 commonwealth games, one million stars to end violence project, warwick art gallery

