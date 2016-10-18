Warwick kids draw on safety for state win

STAYING SAFE: Meghan Carey and Keeley Lockhart are two of the lucky winners of a statewide drawing competition focusing on farm safety.

TWO Warwick schoolgirls are among 12 Queensland winners of a farm safety drawing competition.

Almost 500 schoolkids around the state submitted works of art for the potential to be featured in a 2017 calendar reflecting on farm safety.

Two of the winners - Keeley Lockhart and Meghan Carey - are in the same Grade 6 class at St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

"We found out about the competition from our teacher Mrs Dearden.”

"We hadn't entered before but we both like drawing and have spent time around cattle and ride horses.

"My older brother has a property just outside of Warwick that I help out on and every holidays we go to see our nana and pop in Tenterfield and help out with branding the cattle.

"I was speechless when we found out we had won. I can't wait to see the calendar.”

"I live on a farm at Swan Creek and ride horses most weekends,” Meghan said.

"I was excited and happy to find out we'd both won.”

With a few topics to choose from, the avid illustrators set to work on their calendar creations.

"I did my drawing on keeping safe around machinery sheds and how kids shouldn't be around them without an adult,” Meghan said.

"I drew a man holding his kids' hands and the shed with a big sign saying kids must be supervised by an adult.

"It's something I had been told growing up - something could roll back on you, or snakes could be hiding out.”

"Mine was about quad bike safety, and how everyone should wear helmets and kids shouldn't ride adult-sized bikes,” Keeley said.

"We will sometimes use quad bikes when we help out with herding so I thought it was a good idea for the contest.”

Keeley and Meghan not only get their work published in the 2017 calendar and help raise awareness of farm safety, they also receive a $250 voucher each, and $500 each for the school as well.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the Queensland Government's farm safety calendar competition had been a huge success.

"Youngsters from across Queensland have submitted some truly outstanding entries, highlighting the importance of working and playing safely on the land,” she said.

"The overall standard of the drawings was amazing and the messages were right on point.

"Farmers and other workers on rural properties suffer one of the highest injury rates in Queensland, so we have to make sure people of all ages recognise the hazards on the land and how to avoid them.”