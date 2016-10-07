Warwick live music trailblazers return

Sleeping Dogs are at the RSL tomorrow night.

THEY say you should let sleeping dogs lie, but in the case of the Warwick five-piece covers band, you should just let Sleeping Dogs rock.

Tomorrow night at the Warwick RSL from 8pm, they will be doing just that.

Bass player Nick "Rick Rock” Locke said the band had been rehearsing for over a year.

"You'd think we'd be pretty good by now,” he said.

"Time to get out of the rehearsal room and in front of our adoring fans.

"This is going to be the gig of the year.”

Fans can expect free entry and a mix of the best classic rock songs from the 60s to now, including guest spots from Joe Cocker, Bernard Fanning and Billy Idol.

The band is a conglomerate of members from previous Warwick live acts including Five Years Out Of Fashion, Indiscretion, NAW and Butch and the Butchettes.

Sleeping Dogs is the closest thing to a Warwick live music super-group and will be channelling such bands as Dire Straits, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Queen and The Black Keys during the four-hour set.

Guitarist Stevie Ray Moore said the band was looking forward playing for a Warwick crowd before they hit the big time.

"We're supporting Shannon Noll after this. The only way is up, baby.”