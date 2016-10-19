26°
Warwick makes national TV on gay marriage debate

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Oct 2016 10:57 AM
SUPPORTERS: Gay rights activists protest in favour of same-sex marriage in Sydney last September.
SUPPORTERS: Gay rights activists protest in favour of same-sex marriage in Sydney last September.

THE Maranoa electorate and our reported disapproval of gay marriage is making headlines and waves nationally.

Last night, SBS program The Feed, ran an episode filmed partly in Warwick to find out why this electorate is the only in the country opposed to gay marriage.

The show's producers took their cameras to Warwick streets, parks and to the pig and calf and sheep sales to talk to the general public and our Federal member about gay marriage.

Do you support gay marriage?

A Daily News poll from September 26 showed 77% of people surveyed supported gay marriage, so is our disdain for the issue being blown out of proportion?

Check out  the link below for the episode.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  gay marriage maranoa warwick

