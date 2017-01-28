Warwick man epicly slams KFC, instantly goes viral

Warwick man was left disappointed when he found his KFC burger covered in mayo.

A FURIOUS KFC customer has epicly slammed the fast food chain after receiving a burger covered in mayonnaise.

On Tuesday night Ryan Close, from Warwick, asked the staff to swap the spicy sauce on his zinger burger for some mayonnaise.

It was a simple enough request but to his disgust, when he unwrapped his burger he discovered it was drowning in mayonnaise making it inedible.

He then took to Facebook to share his bitter disappointment, sharing a photo of the monstrosity as well as a very crude message to the KFC Australia page.

The post has since been deleted but was shared more than 40,000 time, had 80,000 comments and had more than 150,000 likes.

**LANGUAGE WARNING**

The message read: "Ay yo KFC what the f**k is this? I said replace the spicy sauce with mayo not use all the mayo you've f**king got.

"Who thought this was okay? Like which [employee] looked at this and said 'yep this is the best burger I've made to date'.

"WHERE TF IS THE CHICKEN?"

His messages continues in a similar fashion, making crude inappropriate analogies but he ends with "KFC get your f**kin act together or we gonna have to square up under the big colonel himself."

A KFC spokesman said: "We are sorry that KFC has let Ryan down. We always want our customers to enjoy their food at our restaurants."