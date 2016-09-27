Warwick man fined over homemade weapon

The 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapons charge.

A WARWICK man has had an expensive lesson in weapons, after he was found in possession of knuckle dusters.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard Lachlan Allan McMurtrie made the knuckle dusters from scratch and handed them to police when his home was raided August 25 this year.

Magistrate Anne Thacker seemed shocked the Warwick man considered the dusters no danger.

"Is he seriously saying he didn't think there was anything wrong with it?" she retorted.

McMurtrie was fined $350 and the homemade knuckle dusters were ordered to be destroyed.

"You're 27.. you could be more mindful about safety in the community,” Magistrate Thacker said.