Warwick man has got the keys to the city

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Peter Blake

IF THERE'S one man you want breaking into your car, it's Peter Blake.

The man behind the counter at Warwick's Lock Experts has been breaking into cars for more than 35 years.

Along with his wife Heydi, Mr Blake has owned the business in Grafton St for 16 years and said he had been called out to some pretty interesting jobs in that time.

"Just last week a guy came in and said he had a kid locked in a car,” he said.

"He asked me if I was able to unlock a car from the outside.

"I told him that was how I usually do it, unless he could get me in there somehow.”

Mr Blake said it took him about 30 seconds to get into the vehicle.

"Usually everyone is freaking out and the kid is terrified and screaming,” he said.

"But this little girl was smiling and having a great time playing with her mum's lipstick, while her mum was telling her to stop,” he said.

Sometimes the jobs can be a little bit tougher.

"Last year a real estate agent got me to go around and help them get into a house,” he said.

"The elderly tenant, who was prone to taking off for weeks at a time, hadn't been seen for about five weeks, and they wanted to check on him. When we opened the door, it was clear by the smell that something was wrong.

"The poor old fellow had passed away inside the house.”

Before beginning a locksmithing apprenticeship after finishing high school, Mr Blake grew up in the sleepy city of Hobart.

"My dad did a little bit of locksmithing and I remember him telling me he used to catch a bus to his jobs,” he said.

"I don't know why he didn't have a car but I guess they were different times.”

After his apprenticeship, Mr Blake worked in a general store and after that, spent seven years as a games dealer at Wrestpoint Casino.

"Those were some interesting days, that's for sure,” he said.

"One time a bloke was playing blackjack and he was playing really erratically and I couldn't figure out how he kept winning.

"We noticed he never once took his hand out of his pocket, we even brought him a cup of tea and put it on that side but he reached right over and grabbed it with the other hand.

"Turns out he had an electronic card counting device in his pocket and he was tapping info into it, he got busted big time.

"I said g'day to Alan Bond as well once, those were the days.”