Warwick man seeks help to see visitors bee gone

BEE GONE: Neil Rickard can get his mail now the invasive swarm (inset) is gone.

A WARWICK family has had a swarm of unwelcome visitors take up residence on their mailbox.

Neil Rickard said he discovered a large swarm of bees had made themselves a home on his letterbox on Sunday afternoon.

"We were driving in the front gate and saw a big brown thing on the box and I thought 'what is that!',” he said.

"We thought they'd be gone by the morning, but they weren't so I put up a post on Facebook.”

The post said asked if anyone in town was a budding apiarist.

"Thinking of wearing a 12lb beard of bees to impress that woman?," the post read.

"Maybe you've just always wanted you own personal swarm of killer bees to do your bidding?

"Why not come down to our place, remove them from our letterbox and claim them as your own?!

"Don't delay, first in best dressed."

Within minutes somebody answered the call and by 9.30am yesterday a kindly bee removalist was on the scene at Neil's mailbox to remove the unwanted visitors.

"Now I can get the mail without the threat of being attacked,” Mr Rickard said.

"That's good thing.”