Warwick man to spend Xmas behind bars for stealing presents

Molly Glassey
| 22nd Dec 2016 10:31 AM
Rhys Jamieson Hoynes stole a drill set, and two other tools from the Warwick Bunnings early Wednesday morning.
Rhys Jamieson Hoynes stole a drill set, and two other tools from the Warwick Bunnings early Wednesday morning.

A WARWICK man will spend Christmas in a jail cell, all because he wanted his father  "to have something to open on Christmas."

Rhys Jamieson Hoynes stole a drill set, and two other tools from the Warwick Bunnings early Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old was arrested shortly after, and appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted the Warwick man's three page history, labeling Hoynes as "a persistent offender".

"It looks as though the gods have been smiling upon him, because he's not done time for any of these," he said holding Hoynes' criminal history.

"He just didn't give a stuff… all this is here assist and deter him, and it hasn't worked."

Hoynes also faced a drug driver charge after he was pulled over with meth in his system on the Cunningham Hwy.

"He's had numerous opportunities to change his ways," Mr Manthey said.

"But you're not coming home this Christmas."

The Warwick man was sentenced to six months jail, and will be eligible for parole February 21.

Topics:  christmas warwick

A WARWICK man will spend Christmas in a jail cell, all because he wanted his father "to have something to open on Christmas Day".

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

