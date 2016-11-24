Warwick men unite to grow a mo

MO'S FOR MATES: Distribution Centre workers Shane Kerr and John Goonan have joined in Movember.

WHETHER it's a handlebar moustache or a regular old mo, plenty of Warwick men have joined in the challenge to grow for Movember.

But for John Goonan, the month-long charity awareness even is about so much more than just facial hair.

He and Big W distribution centre colleague Shane Kerr are part of a nationwide Big W team, tackling men's health issues one moustache at a time.

"I've been participating in Movember for 10 years now,” Mr Goonan said.

"I first heard about it listening to triple j one day and it appealed to me just because it was something we could do as men to help our fellow men.

"There's a lot of charities out there but not many that focus on helping the fight against prostate and testicular cancer and high suicide rates.”

Since Movember launched in Melbourne in 2003, millions have joined the movement and helped the Movember Foundation raise more than $770million to help various men's charities.

With one in two Australian men diagnosed, Mr Goonan said he was passionate about continuing his advocacy for the charity.

He said the company team was a good way for staff around the country to come together for a united cause.

"We have a team target this year of $10,000 and we're well on the way to meeting that goal between the three distribution centres and the Big W IT department,” he said.

"We have a big multi-draw raffle with a heap of prizes and we've asked for donations where we

can.

"It's been a good way to socialise even if it's just over email, and we have a few women in the company on board and participating as mo-sisters.”

As for the moustache, Mr Goonan said his colleagues weren't too competitive.

"None of us have been overly adventurous with our moustaches, I suppose because in the 30 days we have to grow them it's a bit limiting,” he said.

"Once we've grown our mos we try to put the word out as much as we can.

"I do try to grow a different moustache every November though.”

For information, visit au.movember.com.