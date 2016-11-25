Warwick motorists fuming over high fuel prices

UNDER THE PUMP: Residents are feeling ripped off over Warwick's fuel prices.

IT'S an ongoing issue and this week the price of fuel in surrounding regions has Warwick residents feeling a bit ripped off.

Several disgruntled motorists have taken to the Warwick Daily News Facebook page to voice their anger over Rose City fuel prices.

Brian Evans wrote to say, "Hi, just concerned about the price of fuel in Warwick as it is $1.29 a litre, where Stanthorpe and Toowoomba are only $1.07.

"Why do Warwick residents have to be ripped off all time?”

Rebecca Galloway said she doesn't think it's fair that we pay so much for fuel.

"I think everyone should pay the same across the board,” she said.

"Toowoomba's fuel is so much cheaper and it's not like we're two or three hours away.

"It's hard for people who are on a budget and want to travel but can't afford the fuel and we don't have a choice.

"We can only fill up and cop the cost on the chin, which is a lot less only 40 minutes down the road.

"I feel everyone is being ripped off, and it needs to change.”

At Killarney Co-op service station the price for unleaded is $1.24 and manager Mario Sala said he didn't personally know how other business structured their prices.

"We have a set mark up, depending on the price we pay and we charge accordingly.

The RACQ Fair Fuel Price website has Warwick's fair price at $1.17.

Motorists are currently paying 12c per litre more.