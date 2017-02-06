Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

THE Rose City's quirky winter festival is back in 2017, with a new organisational structure bring stability and vigour to the beloved event.

Now a registered not-for-profit association,Jumpers and Jazz in July Inc, the organisation committee is looking forward to the upcoming festival and delivering the economic, tourism and cultural outcomes that reflect the community's passion for this event.

Newly-elected Management Committee Chairperson Michael Dwan said he was inspired by what the committee has already achieved at their meetings for the 2017 festival.

"The Committee has a very clear direction already and we are all on the same page in making sure we deliver another successful event,” Mr Dwan said.

"We are now calling for more committee members who share our passion for this iconic event to help spread the workload and bring in some fresh ideas and new approaches.

"Right now our attention is on finding people interested in assisting us with coordinating the program booklet, organising our three free public events and assisting us in enhancing the very successful Local Business Supporter and Friends of the Festival programs initiated last year.”

As a not-for-profit association, Jumpers and Jazz in July Inc. welcomes Warwick enthusiasts of the festival to become members.

Being a member is essential for anyone interested in joining one of the committees, and Membership forms are available to print out from the Jumpers and Jazz in July website or you can pick one up from Warwick Art Gallery. The membership fee is $5.

Event registrations are now open and organisers are encouraged to register early as the festival is already receiving enquiries about accommodation and tickets.

Event registration forms are available to download from the Jumpers and Jazz in July website or pick one up in person from Warwick Art Gallery.

Tree Jumpers artists will need to wait a few more weeks to find out this year's theme and prize categories.

The key events that form the framework for the festival this year will be:

The yarn bombed tree jumper exhibition on every day of the festival

The Winter Dinner on July 21

Jazz at the Gallery and Tree Jumper award presentation on July 22

Killarney Bonfire Night Saturday July 22

Grand Historic Car Rally Sunday July 23

Warwick Potters craft markets Sunday July 29

Jumpers and Jazz in July Picnic in the Park with free jazz stage July 29

These events will be enhanced by ticketed jazz performances, exhibitions, workshops and dining opportunities that originate from local businesses, clubs and groups.

This means that every year the program of events is refreshingly different.