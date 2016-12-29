34°
Sport

Warwick paceman helps Heat home

Gerard Walsh
| 29th Dec 2016 8:21 AM
Warwick paceman Mark Steketee is in top form for the Heat.
Warwick paceman Mark Steketee is in top form for the Heat.

CRICKET: Warwick paceman Mark Steketee hit a six off the second ball he faced to again star in the last over of a Brisbane Heat BBL victory.

After taking the wicket of Shane Watson in an economical 1-18 off four overs in the Sydney Thunder's 7-157, Steketee came in to join Chris Lynn with the Heat 7-113.

He hit a two, six into the sightscreen and single off the first three balls he faced to race to nine off three balls.

At the other end, Chris Lynn was at his explosive best but received a bit of help from the Thunder fieldsman who missed three chances in the final four overs off Lynn.

It was 36 to win off 21 balls and then 17 off 12 and seven off eight balls.

The commentators were surprised when Steketee took a single off the last ball of the 19th over to have the strike for the last over but the player with centuries to his name in Warwick cricket took a single off the first ball of the final over to give Lynn the strike.

Lynn took a single after being dropped off the next ball, Steketee hit the third ball for one before Lynn hit a four for the victory. Steketee has been central to the action in the last over of the two wins by the competition leading Heat this season.

The Heat now play at the Gabba in a Friday night game, their first home game of the season.

Lynn was man of the match with 85 not out off 48 balls.

