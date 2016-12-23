Warwick paceman restricts Strikers to secure a Heat win

Mark Steketee of the Heat bowls during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval last night.

CRICKET: Warwick paceman Mark Steketee bowled the best over of his career to steer the Brisbane Heat to a 10-run victory in a T20 BBL game against Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide last night.

Steketee took the first wicket of the innings and then two in his fourth over and the 20th of the innings to finish with 3-32.

Starting the last over, the Strikers needed 17 to win and with Brad Hodge and Jake Lehmann at the crease, they were given a good chance.

Last season, Lehmann won a match with a six off the second last ball of an innings from the only ball he faced but Steketee had other ideas and bowled him with the second ball of the over. The Warwick paceman started the over with a wide and then had Hodge dropped.

The Strikers were left with 12 runs to win with two balls to go and Steketee restricted Hodge to one with the second last ball leaving the Strikers only chance a wide or no ball and an extra ball.

Steketee didn't give the Strikers an extra ball and took a wicket off the last ball to finish with the best figures in the match. He had two catches dropped off his bowling.

Not only did Steketee bowl well, he was entrusted with the final over by Heat and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCallum.

McCallum won man of the match with 42 off 21 balls and some astute captaincy but there were many chances for the award, including Alex Ross who made 69 and Steketee.